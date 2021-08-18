Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Renewable purchasing surges in Asia Pacific – Wood Mackenzie

windpowermonthly.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorporate procurement of renewable energy more than doubled in Asia Pacific last year, according to new analysis. Companies signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) for around 3.8GW of renewable energy capacity in 2020 — more than double the previous year’s total, according to Wood Mackenzie. Wind accounted for the largest share (47%) of this capacity, followed by solar (44%), while the remaining 9% is undisclosed.

www.windpowermonthly.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Companies#Ppa#Retail#Asia Pacific
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Country
Singapore
Related
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Visa And Ascenda Partner On Next-gen Loyalty And Rewards In Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Visa, the world leader in digital payments, today announced a strategic partnership in Asia Pacific with Ascenda, the loyalty technology company. The payments network will be first globally to leverage Ascenda's new Nexus platform, which will enable Visa's partners to adopt a comprehensive new rewards program for their customers.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Rio Tinto takes further steps toward hydrogen

The Anglo-Australian mining giant is studying switching to hydrogen at an alumina refinery. Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto said August 23 that it signed a letter of intent with Japan’s Sumitomo Corp. to study the potential for hydrogen at an alumina refinery in Australia. The Yarwun alumina refinery in Gladstone...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Japan Targets Floating Wind Farms for Its Deep Coastal Waters

There are a number of projects in Japan focused on floating offshore wind. In June, a consortium made up of six companies was selected to develop a 16.8 megawatt floating offshore wind farm in waters off Goto City, Nagasaki Prefecture. RWE Renewables and Kansai Electric Power have signed an agreement...
TrafficPosted by
TheStreet

Asia Pacific Bus Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Bus Market, By Length Type (Less than 8m, Between 8m-10m, Between 10m-12m, Greater than 12m), By Fuel Type (Diesel, Petrol/Gasoline, Gas, Electric, Hybrid), By Seating Capacity, By Body Type, By Application, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Asia Pacific sovereign ratings can withstand Covid-19 waves

Singapore, Aug 23 (ANI): SP Global Ratings believes low vaccination rates mean likely resurgences of new Covid cases in some parts of Asia Pacific in the next year or so. Government measures to suppress new infections will weaken economic growth and fiscal metrics further. That is according to a report published on Monday titled 'Will Covid-19 Waves Wash Away Sovereign Credit Support In Asia-Pacific?'"Covid-19 does limited damage to the economic growth trend and structural fiscal performance of most sovereigns in the region," said SP Global Ratings credit analyst Kim Eng Tan.
BusinessThe Drum

APS Group expands further into Asia Pacific to meet growing demand

This promoted content is produced by a member of The Drum Network. The Drum Network is a paid-for membership product which allows agencies to share their news, opinion and insights with The Drum's audience. Find out more on The Drum Network homepage. Global marketing services business APS Group has expanded...
Marketsworldpropertyjournal.com

Asia Pacific Commercial Investment Activity Up Significantly Mid-Year

Far Exceeding Original Market Expectations in Early 2021. According to CBRE's Asia Pacific Real Estate Market Outlook report, Asia Pacific's commercial real estate markets will continue to recover in the second half of 2021, with investment activity picking up significantly, regional retail rents stabilizing in 2022, and office leasing demand gradually improving.
Marketseuromonitor.com

Asia Pacific Advancing Innovation in Consumer Finance

Asia Pacific Advancing Innovation in Consumer Finance. Asia Pacific has been driving innovation in financial products, services and payments for the last decade. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic accelerated the pace of innovation and the transition of retail to digital platforms from the traditional in-store model. This transition has further driven consumers towards cash alternatives and financial service adoption. Despite markets rapidly developing throughout the region, there also remain markets which are far less developed, with large rural populations which lack access to basic financial products and services and telecommunication networks, leaving significant opportunity over the forecast period.
Lifestylehotelnewsresource.com

HVS Asia Pacific Hospitality Newsletter - Week Ending 6 August 2021

Paramount Pictures to Develop Southeast Asia’s Biggest Theme Park in Bali. Indonesia-based PT Kios Ria Kreasi and US-based Paramount Pictures have recently signed a deal to start building a theme park in Pekutatan, Jembrana regency in Bali. The event of the signing was broadcasted and virtually attended by Indonesian officials including the People’s Consultative Assembly Speaker, Bambang Soesatyo, Tourism and Creative Economy Minister, Sandiaga Uno, and Bali Governor, Wayan Koster. According to Soesatyo, the theme park is set to boost Bali’s economy and international tourism standing post-COVID-19. The targeted location of the theme park at the 95-kilometre Gilimanuk-Mengwi toll road development area is strategically located to connect the Gilimanuk port to the cities of Denpasar, Badung, Gianyar, and Tabanan, which increases the ease of access to the theme park. The theme park is estimated to hold a soft launch in 2025 and is expected to attract up to five million visitors annually.
Lifestylehotelnewsresource.com

Asia Pacific Hotel Performance Ups and Downs - STR

The Asia Pacific region has seen increasing challenges through the first seven months of 2021, with situation varying greatly by country. While India has been steadily recovering from its latest outbreak, Australia and Indonesia are now facing new restrictions. Mainland China, which was already at 2019 performance levels, has seen...
Real Estateirei.com

DWS releases Asia Pacific real estate strategic outlook

Regional economic activity accelerated in the first half of 2021, evidenced by improved manufacturing PMI, higher export levels and a recovery in retail consumption across the Asia Pacific region, reported DWS. Following a drop in investment activity after the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020,...
Energy Industrymining.com

Russell: Asia coal demand surge in stark contrast with UN climate warning

The problem is that for much of Asia, it’s still the go-to fuel in periods of high demand, and this doesn’t appear to be changing at anything like the required pace. The U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report released on Aug. 9 put the blame for weather extremes on human activity, and said rapid action was needed to limit the damage.
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

Middle East renewables surge as energy transition accelerates

Renewable energy project contract awards in 2021 have eclipsed deals for conventional power plant projects as the region’s energy diversification agenda gathers pace, according to a new research report from MEED Insight. Middle East Energy Transition reports that there were no contract awards for oil-powered or gas-fuelled power stations in...
Marketsaithority.com

Rising Digital Consumption In Asia-Pacific Fuels Mobile Services Market

The APAC market is projected to reach $373.40 billion by 2026, says Frost & Sullivan. Frost & Sullivan’s recent analysis reveals that the mobile services market in Asia-Pacific (APAC) is witnessing increased mobile applications consumption. This provides communication service providers (CSPs) with long-term growth opportunities and revenue generation via new business models and ecosystem collaboration. The market, comprising mobile voice and SMS, mobile data, and mobile digital services, is projected to reach $373.40 billion by 2026 from $329.50 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1%. By 2026, mobile data is expected to contribute 68.5% of the overall revenue, followed by digital services at 22% and voice and SMS at 9.6%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy