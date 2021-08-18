Renewable purchasing surges in Asia Pacific – Wood Mackenzie
Corporate procurement of renewable energy more than doubled in Asia Pacific last year, according to new analysis. Companies signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) for around 3.8GW of renewable energy capacity in 2020 — more than double the previous year’s total, according to Wood Mackenzie. Wind accounted for the largest share (47%) of this capacity, followed by solar (44%), while the remaining 9% is undisclosed.www.windpowermonthly.com
