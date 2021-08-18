Cancel
MLB

La Stella, Longoria homer to back latest Webb win for Giants

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tommy La Stella hit a two-run homer in the first inning to back Logan Webb’s sixth straight win, and the San Francisco Giants beat the fading New York Mets 3-2. Evan Longoria connected leading off the seventh against Marcus Stroman as the major league-best Giants improved to 7-1 on a homestand that precedes the Bay Bridge Series at Oakland this weekend. Webb has been masterful during this winning streak, striking out 65 batters, with eight more against the Mets over a career-high 7 1/3 innings. He exited after Pete Alonso’s two-run homer in the eighth and is unbeaten since a May 5 loss at Colorado. Dominic Leone earned his first save.

State
New York State
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Evan Longoria
Person
Tommy La Stella
Person
Logan Webb
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Homer
Person
Dominic Leone
#Ap Baseball#The San Francisco Giants
