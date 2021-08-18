WVSOM graduate to speak at White Coat Ceremony

LEWISBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – First-year students at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) will receive their white coats in a ceremony that officially recognizes them as student doctors — the first milestone they will celebrate as a class in medical school.

The Convocation and White Coat Ceremony will mark the Class of 2025’s commitment to a life of health care service. The event will take place at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Conference Center located in the WVSOM Student Center. This year, the class consists of 214 students.

Andy Tanner, D.O., a 1999 graduate of WVSOM, will serve as the event’s keynote speaker.

Tanner is a native of Vienna, W.Va., who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in cytotechnology from Marshall University in 1990. He completed a family medicine residency at Charleston Area Medical Center and joined the faculty of the West Virginia University School of Medicine, Charleston Division, in 2002.

Tanner is board certified in family medicine and addiction medicine. He was appointed to serve on the West Virginia Board of Osteopathic Medicine in 2018 and is chair of the Complaints Committee. In 2019, he was named Family Doctor of the Year by the West Virginia Academy of Family Physicians.

The White Coat Ceremony coincides with WVSOM’s Alumni Weekend, taking place Aug. 26-28, which is hosted by the WVSOM Alumni Association. Graduates return to campus for continuing medical education, networking opportunities and social events.

The White Coat Ceremony will have limited seating, and tickets will be required for admission. Visitors without a ticket may view the ceremony via livestream on the WVSOM website.