Plum’s second half sparks Aces comeback over Mystics

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 21 of her 24 points in the second half, A’ja Wilson had 19 points, 14 rebounds and five assists and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Washington Mystics 93-83 to spoil Tina Charles’ ninth 30-point game. Liz Cambage added 15 points for Las Vegas (17-6). Chelsea Gray scored 13 and Riquna Williams 10. Charles scored 23 points in the first half and finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds for Washington. Charles passed Katie Smith (6,452) for seventh on the WNBA career scoring list.

