Japanese GP canceled because of coronavirus pandemic

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — This year’s Japanese Grand Prix has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The race in Suzuka had been scheduled for Oct. 10. The decision creates another dent in F1′s calendar of Asia-based races following the cancellation of the Australian and Singapore GPs and the indefinite postponement of the Chinese GP in Shanghai. Formula One organizers say the Japanese government made the decision following discussions with the race promoter. Formula One says it is working on the details of a revised calendar.

