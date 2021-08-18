Japanese GP canceled because of coronavirus pandemic

New Zealand has awoken to its first coronavirus lockdown in six months, with an initially solitary Delta variant case having now risen to 10 known infections and Jacinda Ardern’s government “absolutely anticipating more”. It came as the Japanese Grand Prix in October was shelved for the second successive year due to “ongoing complexities” as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, following talks between F1 and Tokyo.And as infections continue to soar in Southeast Asia, the Red Cross warned that the region needs more help securing vaccines, while the World Health Organisation sounded the alarm over the supply of fake...