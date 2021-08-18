Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, De Kalb, Elkhart, Grant, Huntington by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 08:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; De Kalb; Elkhart; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Kosciusko; Lagrange; Miami; Noble; Steuben; Wabash; Wells; Whitley DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Visibilities will slowly improve through late morning. The Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire at 9 AM EDT. However, pockets of visibilities between one quarter of a mile to one half mile will be possible through 10 AM EDT.alerts.weather.gov
