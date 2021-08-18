Cancel
Los Angeles County, CA

Homebuilder Sentiment Drops As Prices Rise

KABC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Washington, DC) — Builder confidence is hitting a 13-month low as home prices soar along with the cost of construction materials. The National Association of Homebuilders says builder sentiment fell five points in August. It noted buyer interest remains high, but “sticker shock” is keeping some Americans out of the market. The NAHB says the price of construction materials rose 13-percent in the first six months of 2021. Still, the group expects the market to return to more normal conditions in the coming months.

Real Estaterealtor.com

The Housing Market Continues To Cool. What Will This Fall Be Like?

The forecast for the coming months is lower temperatures—and a cooler real estate market, if only by a few degrees. The housing market is expected to shift to something closer to normal this fall, real estate experts say. They anticipate more homes will go up for sale, helping to slow down the unparalleled price increases and bidding wars of the past year.
Economynewfoodmagazine.com

Food prices are going to rise – and rise substantially

Over the past few weeks, I’ve had the opportunity to meet face to face with a number of food industry leaders (and oh how I missed these first-hand discussions during the pandemic period!). We covered a lot of ground, and the insights that I was able to glean were extremely valuable, allowing me to assess both the current key issues and what future challenges lie ahead.
Green Bay, WIFox11online.com

Oil prices plunge, dropping the price at the pump

(WLUK) -- Gas prices have dropped across Wisconsin as oil prices plunge, according to GasBuddy. Green Bay drivers can expect to pay $2.88/g today, down 3.6 cents per gallon from last week. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $2.86/g, down 2.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.88/g.
Massachusetts Statebostonagentmagazine.com

Low inventory continues to be a challenge for Massachusetts buyers

Real estate inventory in the Bay State continues to be a challenge for buyers looking for single-family homes as well as condominiums. According to the Massachusetts Association of Realtors July Housing Report, single-family home inventory dropped 40.3% from last year while condominium inventory fell 36.7%. Median home prices also fell,...
Real Estatedsnews.com

‘Delta Dip’ in Mortgage Rates Drives Homebuying Power Upward

Proprietary Potential Home Sales Model for the month of July 2021 found that potential existing-home sales increased to a 6.41 million seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR), a 1.3% month-over-month increase. This total represents an 82% increase from the market potential low point reached in February 1993. “The bump in housing...
Real Estateprobuilder.com

Supply Grew in July, Attracting More Buyers

Existing home sales increased in July, marking the second consecutive month of increases amid growing inventory. CNBC says this increase in sales likely comes from the uptick in supply. Though inventory remains 12% lower compared to July 2020, it's a smaller decline than seen in recent months. Still, demand continues to outweigh supply, pushing home prices up and keeping the market competitive. Compared to June, sales in July increased by 2% and were 1.5% higher than July 2020. The median price of an existing home sold in July was $359,900, a 17.8% increase compared to the year before.
Axios

A housing inventory rebound

The number of homes available for sale is rising, which is good news for prospective buyers who have been getting priced out of the market. Why it matters: Home prices finally started to pull back in July as inventories rose. Prices had been surging over the last year as low mortgage rates and the sudden desire for more space caused housing demand to outstrip new supply.
Money

The 30-Year Mortgage Rates Is Higher Today | August 23, 2021

The average rate for a conventional 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.257% today, slightly higher than it was on Friday. Rates for other loan categories, such as FHA and VA loans, are lower. Rates continue to be very low and borrowers with strong credit applying for a new mortgage or refinancing...
Real Estateathomeincarlsbad.com

An Update on Mortgage Rates

This mortgage update is published with permission from Keeping Current Matters, a real estate site I subscribe to. I thought those of you interested in the housing market, and especially if you are considering a purchase, would find this helpful. If I can answer any questions about this report, about...
Real Estatempamag.com

How the “Delta dip” increases US housing market potential

The market for existing home sales outperformed its potential by 5.1% month over month, or an estimated 329,000 sales. That’s one of the key findings of First American Financial’s latest Potential Home Sales Index, which revealed that potential existing-home sales rose to a 6.41 million seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR). The market performance gap in July was also narrower than in the previous month by around 21,160 SAAR sales.
Real EstateHousing Wire

Home sales beat estimates: no housing crash in sight

The National Association of Realtors reported 5.99 million home sales for July, which was an excellent beat of estimates and a dagger into the hearts of the 2021 housing crash crew. Mother demographics and low mortgage rates, two things that have been transparent to human beings for a long time, are powerful economic forces. Both together make it very difficult for an epic housing crash in sales to happen, especially when the years 2008-2019 had the weakest housing recovery ever.
Real EstateHousing Wire

Fewer first-time homebuyers are competing these days

Existing-home sales grew by 2.0% in July from the month prior, a report published by the National Association of Realtors on Monday found. But first-time homebuyers are still getting squeezed. Completed sales transactions for single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, represented a seasonally adjusted annual rate of just under 6...
Real EstateCNN

The US housing market is starting to cool off -- a bit

(CNN) — The housing market is showing signs of cooling off. Sales of existing homes -- which include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops -- were up 2% in July from the month before, marking two consecutive months of increases, according to a report from the National Association of Realtors.
Real Estatekfgo.com

U.S. mortgage applications rise as mortgage rates edge down -MBA

(Reuters) – Mortgage applications increased last week, as purchasing applications posted their largest increase since early July while mortgage rates edged down. The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) said on Wednesday its average contract interest rate for traditional 30-year mortgages declined to 3.03% from 3.06% in the week ending Aug. 20. The seasonally adjusted market composite index tracking mortgage applications rose 1.6% from a week earlier, reflecting a 0.9% increase in applications to refinance existing loans.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Las Vegas homebuilders landing record prices again

Las Vegas house hunters paid record highs for new homes last month as developers keep raising prices and cheap money keeps fueling the market. The median closing price of newly built homes in Southern Nevada was $419,951 in July, up 13.1 percent from a year earlier, according to a new report from Las Vegas-based Home Builders Research.
Real Estateredfin.com

Housing Market Update: Median Home Price Up 16% From 2020

Homebuying demand has softened somewhat and the share of home sellers dropping their price each week rose to 5.1%, but pending sales are still 10% above this time last year. Although the share of home sellers dropping their asking price each week continues to increase, so does the median home sale price, which was up 16% from a year ago. Pending sales are declining seasonally but are still up 10% from a year ago. Overall homebuying demand is still very strong. The market frenzy of 2021 has cooled somewhat, but home sellers are still very much in the driver’s seat in the housing market today.

