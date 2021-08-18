Homebuilder Sentiment Drops As Prices Rise

Existing home sales increased in July, marking the second consecutive month of increases amid growing inventory. CNBC says this increase in sales likely comes from the uptick in supply. Though inventory remains 12% lower compared to July 2020, it's a smaller decline than seen in recent months. Still, demand continues to outweigh supply, pushing home prices up and keeping the market competitive. Compared to June, sales in July increased by 2% and were 1.5% higher than July 2020. The median price of an existing home sold in July was $359,900, a 17.8% increase compared to the year before.