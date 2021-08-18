Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Caroline County, VA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Caroline, Charles City by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 08:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Caroline; Charles City; Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Eastern Hanover; Eastern Henrico; Eastern King William; Eastern Louisa; Fluvanna; Goochland; New Kent; Powhatan; Prince George; Western Chesterfield; Western Hanover; Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond); Western King William; Western Louisa FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Virginia, east central Virginia, north central Virginia and south central Virginia, including the following areas, in central Virginia, Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights), Eastern Hanover, Eastern Henrico, Eastern Louisa, Fluvanna, Goochland, Powhatan, Western Chesterfield, Western Hanover, Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond) and Western Louisa. In east central Virginia, Charles City, Eastern King William, New Kent and Western King William. In north central Virginia, Caroline. In south central Virginia, Prince George. * Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * The remnants of Tropical Cyclone Fred are forecast to track to the west of the forecast area from now through this evening. This will result in multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms through this evening. 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall in a short time in the heavier downpours. Given the very wet antecedent conditions, this amount of rain could result in flash flooding, especially in urban and flood prone areas.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Goochland County, VA
County
King William County, VA
County
Prince George County, VA
County
Fluvanna County, VA
County
Hanover County, VA
County
Caroline County, VA
County
Charles City County, VA
City
Charles City, VA
County
Henrico County, VA
County
Powhatan County, VA
City
Powhatan, VA
State
Virginia State
County
Chesterfield County, VA
City
Goochland, VA
County
New Kent County, VA
County
Louisa County, VA
City
Hanover, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Powhatan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Eastern Hanover#Eastern Henrico#Eastern King William#Eastern Louisa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy