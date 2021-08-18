Flash Flood Watch issued for Caroline, Charles City by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 08:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Caroline; Charles City; Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Eastern Hanover; Eastern Henrico; Eastern King William; Eastern Louisa; Fluvanna; Goochland; New Kent; Powhatan; Prince George; Western Chesterfield; Western Hanover; Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond); Western King William; Western Louisa FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Virginia, east central Virginia, north central Virginia and south central Virginia, including the following areas, in central Virginia, Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights), Eastern Hanover, Eastern Henrico, Eastern Louisa, Fluvanna, Goochland, Powhatan, Western Chesterfield, Western Hanover, Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond) and Western Louisa. In east central Virginia, Charles City, Eastern King William, New Kent and Western King William. In north central Virginia, Caroline. In south central Virginia, Prince George. * Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * The remnants of Tropical Cyclone Fred are forecast to track to the west of the forecast area from now through this evening. This will result in multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms through this evening. 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall in a short time in the heavier downpours. Given the very wet antecedent conditions, this amount of rain could result in flash flooding, especially in urban and flood prone areas.