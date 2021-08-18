Cancel
Ferguson, MO

Ferguson murder suspect arrested after a month on the run

By KMOV.com Staff
KMOV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A murder suspect is in custody after spending a month on the run. At-large warrants were issued last month for Garry Rodgers. The 24-year-old was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of 26-year-old Austin Phillips on July 16 near the intersection of Highmont and Gage Drives. The fatal shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. after Rodgers and Phillips, of St. Ann, reportedly got into an argument.

www.kmov.com

