Los Angeles County, CA

More Outdoor Mask Mandates: Los Angeles County Requiring Masks At Larges Outdoor Events

KABC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Los Angeles, CA) — People attending large outdoor events in Los Angeles County will have to mask up starting Thursday. An updated health order will require guests to wear masks at large events like music festivals, parades and sporting events regardless of vaccination status. Health officials say there’s a higher risk of COVID-19 transmission at large gatherings. People in Los Angeles County already have to wear masks at public indoor spaces like stores, offices and theaters. This action comes as California’s seven-day positivity rate is trending downward for a second week after steadily rising since the middle of June. Public health officials say the current seven-day rate is five-point-eight-percent. This is down from the previous seven-day average, and dropping from an August 1st peak of seven-point-one-percent. The rate was less than one-percent on June 15th when the state ended most of its COVID restrictions. The pandemic peak was a staggering 17-percent back in early January. Also worth noting is that the number of deaths in LA County is a small fraction of the number earlier this year.

www.kabc.com

