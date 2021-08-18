Cancel
Allen County, OH

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Allen, Defiance, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 08:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Visibilities will slowly improve through late morning. The Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire at 9 AM EDT. However, pockets of visibilities between one quarter of a mile to one half mile will be possible through 10 AM EDT.

