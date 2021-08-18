Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Eye on Education: Time in wilderness yields valuable lessons

By Stephen Davis
Daily Republic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was early August and there I was at 7,200 feet hiking back to the car from the high Sierra lake that I had backpacked to five days earlier. As is usually the case when I’m on the verge of hypoxic delirium and a severe flare-up of plantar fasciitis, my mind began to wander. For several miles, the 14-year-old kid in me reveled in 58 years of high Sierra memories about cooking up freshly caught trout, jumping off 20-foot granite cliffs into ice-cold lakes, and tossing and turning at night on leaky air mattresses.

www.dailyrepublic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Muir
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wilderness#High Sierra#Weather#The Sierra Nevada#Air Mattress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
Benton County, IAthegazette.com

Sunflower field offers sense of wonder

A field of grand sunflowers looked away, intriguing in their uniformity. But one sunflower looked back. Why? Had it gone rogue? Was something so interesting to the west it overcame conformity?. A high summer tour of a sunflower plantation and maze was proof you don’t have to go far or...
Economyarcamax.com

Ask the Builder: Modern building methods may not always be the best

I've been wanting to write this column for years. The topic has been a burr under my saddle, but I needed to base the column on proof, not speculation. That proof arrived last week in a desperate phone call from my son-in-law. He and my daughter are building a new home in Maine, and water was leaking into their home across the top of windows just days before the drywall was to be installed. I predicted this might happen — and, sure enough, it did. It's important to realize I'm not the builder of this home; I'm their principal adviser.
Winter Garden, FLorangeobserver.com

Right place, right time, right eye

A picture may be worth 1,000 words, but Winter Garden resident Robin Ulery shot a photo that stood out among 8,770 entries to take the 2021 National Audubon Society Amateur Photography Award. “I remember when the editor of the Audubon magazine up in New York called me,” said Robin Ulery....
Newport County, RIJamestown Press

Kids live, learn a valuable lesson

Gina Malloy, who owns Live & Learn Inc., a non-profit in town that supports entrepreneurship skills training for children and community service, dropped me a line recently to share a story. Our Junior Entrepreneurs sometimes go out in small groups, with a staff member, to local businesses that welcome us...
Family Relationshipsccenterdispatch.com

Lessons from Expert Educators

Tips from experienced teachers for new and aspiring educators. (Family Features) Each school year offers exciting opportunities for little learners to discover and explore new topics, make friends and master new skills. While much of the focus is on families during the back-to-school season, it’s also an important time for educators, especially those who are working with young children or are just starting their careers.
MusicantiMUSIC

Singled Out: Wormwood's The Gentle Touch of Humanity

Wormwood are releasing their new album "ARKIVET" this Friday (August 27th) and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the song "The Gentle Touch of Humanity." Here is the story:. As we all know by now, Mother Earth is not feeling very well. The reason? We all know...
EnvironmentPhys.org

Nature recycles trash to create diamonds

The Earth's deepest diamonds are commonly made up of former living organisms that have effectively been recycled more than 400 kilometers below the surface, new Curtin research has discovered. The research, published in Nature's Scientific Reports, found that both diamonds found in oceanic rocks and the so-called super-deep continental diamonds...
Home & GardenYoga Journal

How to Practice Nature-Based Spirituality Responsibly

Maybe this has happened to you: You’re on a hike through a grove of trees and the sunlight comes through the branches in beams, warming your skin, and all of a sudden you know you are a living thing, part of the ecosystem around you. Or you reach a mountain...
Museumshypebeast.com

Learn the Life of Dr. Jane Goodall in This Immersive Multimedia Experience

Coming to the Natural History Museum of LA County in November. Over the course of the last 60 years, Dr. Jane Goodall traversed the rainforests of what is today, Tanzania’s Gombe Stream National Park, to observe the lives of chimpanzees. She uncovered that these distant relatives of ours are not as primitive as we might have thought — that they too were capable of making tools, displaying emotion, and carrying personal traits that continue to amaze researchers to this day.
AstronomyNorth Platte Telegraph

Windham: The science of stunning sunsets

We have seen some gorgeous sunrises and sunsets recently. Unfortunately, they are due in part to the many wildfires currently burning in the west and northwest up into Canada. You have probably heard that it is the smoke creating the colors, but how does it happen? What is the science and physics behind this phenomenon?
AnimalsPosted by
Vice

Scientist Captures First-Ever Footage of a Tortoise Committing Grisly Murder

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In a famous Aesop fable, a tortoise beats a hare in a foot race by taking it slow and steady. An astonishing new video has now captured a real-life tortoise using the same methodical approach to achieve a far more grisly outcome: straight-up biting off a baby bird’s head and devouring the chick whole.
PetsPosted by
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
Craig, COCraig Daily Press

Faith column: Painting a masterpiece

When I think of a masterpiece, the Mona Lisa comes to mind. The world’s most famous painting, painted by Leonardo da Vinci. Some sources say that the nose of the lady in the Mona Lisa alone took 12 years to paint. A painter develops a lot of pride for their...
Animalshometownheadlines.com

Keith Mickler’s Rome Grown: ‘They’re everywhere, they’re everywhere!’ The dreaded Armyworm is marching across numerous local lawns.

Does your lawn look like a herd of goats have attacked it? Leaving brown dead spots, patches, or maybe nothing but bare ground? If you take a close look, you will more than likely see armyworms marching across the lawn, eating everything in their path. If you answered yes, you have been invaded by a brigade of fall armyworms, and they mean business.
Vacaville, CADaily Republic

Peña Adobe celebrates Fiesta Days with park open house

LAGOON VALLEY — The Folklorico Juvenil Danzantes Unidos de Vacaville will help the Peña Adobe Historical Society celebrate Fiesta Days at the Society’s open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 4 at Peña Adobe Park. “They are really excited to get together and share their culture with the...
MusicSan Pete Messenger

Composing in the wilderness

A Snow College music professor sought inspiration from an Alaskan wilderness experience and allowed Mother Nature to become his muse. Trent William Hanna, associate music professor, and head of Snow College’s theory and composition department, spent two weeks participating in the Composing in the Wilderness program put on by the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival.
Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

A Chilling Lesson in the Taming of the Green-Eyed Monster

I slept on the couch again last night —ninety percent because Mr. Grey was snoring and ten percent because he had been texting his “friend” all. day. long. Why is she the first person he talks to when he wakes up, the person he’s DM-ing all day, and the last person he messages before we go to bed?
arxiv.org

Swimmer dynamics in externally-driven fluid flows: The role of noise

We theoretically investigate the effect of random fluctuations on the motion of elongated microswimmers near hydrodynamic transport barriers in externally-driven fluid flows. Focusing on the two-dimensional hyperbolic flow, we consider the effects of translational and rotational diffusion as well as tumbling, i.e. sudden jumps in the swimmer orientation. Regardless of whether diffusion or tumbling are the primary source of fluctuations, we find that noise significantly increases the probability that a swimmer crosses one-way barriers in the flow, which block the swimmer from returning to its initial position. We employ an asymptotic method for calculating the probability density of noisy swimmer trajectories in a given fluid flow, which produces solutions to the time-dependent Fokker-Planck equation in the weak-noise limit. This procedure mirrors the semiclassical approximation in quantum mechanics and similarly involves calculating the least-action paths of a Hamiltonian system derived from the swimmer's Fokker-Planck equation. Using the semiclassical technique, we compute (i) the steady-state orientation distribution of swimmers with rotational diffusion and tumbling and (ii) the probability that a diffusive swimmer crosses a one-way barrier. The semiclassical results compare favorably with Monte Carlo calculations.
Wenatchee, WAWenatchee World

In the Garden | It's tomato time at the Community Education Garden

If you’re a tomato aficionado or just curious as to which varieties you like best, here’s your chance for a free, tomato-tasting bonanza. Visit WSU Chelan/Douglas Master Gardeners’ 11th annual Tomato Gala between 9 and 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21. The event takes place at the Community Education Garden...

Comments / 0

Community Policy