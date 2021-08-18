Cancel
Solano County, CA

Fire danger warning in effect through Wednesday as blackouts arrive

By Matt Miller
Daily Republic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRFIELD — A fire danger warning has been issued in much of Central Solano County with the scope of PG&E’s forced blackouts expanding. The designated red flag warning for fire risk was in effect throughout the region Tuesday evening and remains in effect through Wednesday evening. The risk of fire is extremely high, according to assistant director of the Solano Office of Emergency Services Robyn Rains.

www.dailyrepublic.com

#Air Conditioning#Extreme Weather#Pg E#Solano Community College#Wi Fi
