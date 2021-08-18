China stocks are down big, but some brave investors are taking a shot at buying the dip

U.S. stocks on Tuesday grinded higher toward all-time highs as investors responded positively to strong corporate earnings and the economic rebound against COVID-19, despite the spread of the delta variant of the disease. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.1% to 35,382, the S&P 500 index rose 0.1% and climbed near a record high at 4,489.88, and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.3%, after carving out an intraday record at 15,003.20. In corporate news, Best Buy Co. Inc. shares were in focus after the consumer electronics retailer reported second-quarter earnings that beat expectations and raised its same-store sales guidance for the year. At the end of the week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to deliver a speech that might provide some insights on the timing and scope of tapering asset purchases for the central bank.