China stocks are down big, but some brave investors are taking a shot at buying the dip

By Patti Domm, @in/patti-domm-9224884/, @pattidomm
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany global stock investors have tried to weather Beijing's regulatory crackdown, but the investing environment is tough and risky. One major investor said he is holding on but has lost some conviction.

#Stock Investors
2 Dirt Cheap Stocks That Could Skyrocket

Look for deeply discounted stocks whose growth story remains intact. It's always a good time to invest in great businesses. The stock market is taking a breather after its barn-burner performance over the last 17 months. Having effectively doubled in value since the low point it hit in March 2020, the S&P 500 has routinely set new record highs over this period.
2 Cheap Stocks for Contrarian Investors to Buy Now

Commodity stocks are witnessing a meaningful pullback that has contrarian investors excited. Let’s take a look at two Canadian stocks that appear undervalued right now and could deliver huge gains in the coming months. Crescent Point Energy Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG)(NYSE:CPG) trades near $3.75 at the time of writing. That’s...
Pfizer Stock Leaps on FDA Report, Dow Futures Higher as Global Stocks Rebound

Global stocks rebound amid improved risk appetite, but caution remains ahead of the Fed's Jackson Hole symposium later this week. European PMI data shows the region's recovery holding firm in August, while stocks rebound from their worst week since February. In the U.S., accelerating vaccine rates, impressive corporate earnings and...
3 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

Two renewable energy stocks have fallen significantly this year but continue to have tremendous long-term growth prospects. An ancillary cannabis stock has declined due to several issues that should only be temporary. Some investors like to buy dividend stocks on big pullbacks to lock in higher dividend yields. An even...
What Alibaba, Best Buy Stocks Tell Jim Cramer About Markets Tuesday

As of intraday trading Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 48.55 points, the Nasdaq was up 72.35 points and the S&P 500 was up 10.10 points. Jim Cramer said it’s the second day in a row where the market assumes the full Food and Drug Administration approval of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine is going to change the world.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Best Buy, Palo Alto Networks, JD.com and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Best Buy — The electronics retailer's shares popped 8.3% after the company issued better-than-expected quarterly results. Best Buy reported earnings of $2.98 per share on revenue of $11.85 billion. Wall Street expected earnings of $1.85 on revenue of $11.49 billion, according to Refinitiv. Same-store sales rose 19.6%, topping estimates of 18.1%.
Buy Opendoor Stock If It Dips Again

After ignoring Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) for much of the year, investors finally noticed the company last week. OPEN stock erased most of the losses that it had posted last summer after it reported its quarterly earnings on Aug. 11. Opendoor is a leading digital platform for residential real estate. A...
Should You Buy China Tech Stocks & ETFs Now?

JD - Free Report) and Pinduoduo (. PDD - Free Report) , as well as share buyback announcement by Tencent (. TCEHY - Free Report) are helping the rebound. KWEB - Free Report) is still down more than 50% from its peak in mid-February. Tencent, Alibaba (. BABA - Free...
Nasdaq Composite carves out fresh intraday record at Tuesday's open as stock market clambers higher

U.S. stocks on Tuesday grinded higher toward all-time highs as investors responded positively to strong corporate earnings and the economic rebound against COVID-19, despite the spread of the delta variant of the disease. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.1% to 35,382, the S&P 500 index rose 0.1% and climbed near a record high at 4,489.88, and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.3%, after carving out an intraday record at 15,003.20. In corporate news, Best Buy Co. Inc. shares were in focus after the consumer electronics retailer reported second-quarter earnings that beat expectations and raised its same-store sales guidance for the year. At the end of the week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to deliver a speech that might provide some insights on the timing and scope of tapering asset purchases for the central bank.
Alibaba, JD.com and Other U.S.-Listed China Stocks Bounce Back

Chinese stocks listed in the U.S., such as tech titan Alibaba (BABA) - Get Report and e-commerce stalwart Pinduoduo (PDD) - Get Report, rose on Tuesday in a major bounceback from the recent plunge. The stocks had dropped after China’s government expressed wrath toward some of the country’s biggest businesses,...
GameStop surges 27% to lead meme stock rally in otherwise boring market

Meme stock king GameStop rallied 27% on Tuesday as some retail investors came back in full force despite an otherwise quiet market. The video game retailer surged as much as 36.5% to $225 apiece in heavy trading volume. More than 14 million shares changed hands, seven times more than its 30-day average, according to FactSet.
Why Nio Stock Rose Today

Nio is reacting to accidents in China amid similar concerns with Tesla's Autopilot in the U.S. The stock of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) continued a climb Tuesday that began at the end of last week. Shares are up about 7% in the last three trading days as investors are moving back into U.S.-listed Chinese stocks in general. Nio's American depositary shares were up almost 4% on Tuesday alone at the high, but settled to a gain of about 1.5% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT.

