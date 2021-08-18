Franklin population drops 3.6 percent

Franklin Parish has 19,774 people, losing 3.6 percent or 993 of its residents in a decade, according to 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data. The U.S. Census Bureau released its data August 12. Information collected by the census determines the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives and is also used to adjust or redraw electoral districts based on where populations have increased or decreased. The U.S. Census Bureau will have another data release Sept. 30, when it will release the same data in easier-to-use formats.