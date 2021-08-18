Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin Parish, LA

Franklin population drops 3.6 percent

hannapub.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFranklin Parish has 19,774 people, losing 3.6 percent or 993 of its residents in a decade, according to 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data. The U.S. Census Bureau released its data August 12. Information collected by the census determines the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives and is also used to adjust or redraw electoral districts based on where populations have increased or decreased. The U.S. Census Bureau will have another data release Sept. 30, when it will release the same data in easier-to-use formats.

www.hannapub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Claiborne, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Franklin, LA
County
Franklin Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Louisiana Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race And Ethnicity#Census Data#U S Census Bureau#The U S Census Bureau#Hispanic#Asian#Tensas Parish#Richland Parish#Caldwell Parish#Ouachita Parish#9 1 Percent#Multiracial#African American#The American Indian#Alaska Native#The Native Hawaiian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open due to injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Herschel Walker begins Georgia GOP Senate bid amid unknowns

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker said he “can’t sit on the sidelines anymore” as he joined the Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia. He’s running with some definite advantages — including his football fame and the support of former President Donald Trump — but also with a lot of unknowns in his effort to beat Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

J&J says booster dose increased antibodies in early-stage trials

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A booster dose of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine sharply increased levels of antibodies against the coronavirus, according to interim data from two small, early-stage trials, the company said in a press release on Wednesday. J&J has been under pressure to produce evidence of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy