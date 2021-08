Watching the unbelievably cute things babies do is something parents never get tired of. (It more than makes up for the explosive poops and shrieks of colic.) The way they smack their lips when they sleep, the gummy smiles, their first attempts at rolling over and crawling — all totally precious. But why do babies put their feet in the air and try to grab those sweet little toes? You might be surprised to know that this baby milestone is more than just an Instagrammable moment.