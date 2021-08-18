Homework with an Officer returns at two locations

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A popular Columbus Police Department outreach program will resume next week after being temporarily halted due to COVID-19. Homework with an Officer, which started in Columbus in 2012, allows CPD officers the opportunity to interact with local students from kindergarten through eighth grade in a relaxed setting for one hour each week. The officers usually spend 30-40 minutes assisting the students with their homework and the remaining time is spent playing games with the participants.