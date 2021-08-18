Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Pokemon Unite Adds New Holowear for Snorlax, Eldegoss, and Pikachu

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokemon Unite has added three new Holowear sets for players to use to dress up their Pokemon. As part of the just-released Balance Patch released earlier today, Pokemon Unite released three new sets of Holowear. "Fashionable Style" Pikachu and Eldegoss Holowear sets were added to the Holowear Shop, while the Berry Style Snorlax Holowear Set was added to the Energy Rewards. The "Fashionable Style" Holowear sets are just skins with no new animations, but the Berry Style Snorlax has an alternative KO animation and movement animation. You can check out all three new Holowears below:

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Balance#Pokemon Unite#Holowear#The Holowear Shop#The Energy Rewards#Ko#Unite Move Heavy Slam#Block#The Balance Patch#The Nintendo Switch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Pokemon
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Pokemon Legends: Arceus's New Pokemon Has a Disturbing Backstory

Pokemon Legends: Arceus continues a proud tradition of revealing the terrifying truth behind the Pokemon universe in the most disturbing way possible. During today's Pokemon Presents, The Pokemon Company revealed Basculegion, a new Pokemon from the Hisui region (an area that will eventually become known as the Sinnoh region.) Basculegion is an evolution of Basculin, a Water-type Pokemon first introduced in Pokemon Black and White. While Basculegion continues the Sinnoh region tradition of new evolved forms of existing Pokemon, it also has an incredibly sad backstory. It turns out that the energy used to evolve Basculin into Basculegion is formed from the spirits of its dead schoolmates.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

SkyDrift Infinity Review (PS4)

SkyDrift Infinity Review: High-Flying Arcade Racing Never Felt So Good. When I was growing up in the early 90s, my dad and I didn’t share much in common. However, there was one area where we bonded: our love of arcade games. For a time, we’d sneak out on Friday nights to hit up the local bowling alley where we’d spend countless quarters blasting away T-800s in Terminator 2: The Arcade Game or heavily-armed crooks in Lucky & Wild. But if there was a game we couldn’t get enough of, though, it was Daytona USA. SEGA’s now-iconic 1994 racer became our religion for a Summer. And while I don’t remember winning many races against my old man, I loved every minute of it and credit the game with cementing my love for arcade racers. Now, I can’t get enough of ’em. From hits like Hydro Thunder to San Francisco Rush: 2049, I’m always down for some white knuckle arcade racing.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Pokemon Go community demands classic feature to fix healing problem

Pokemon Go players have come up with the perfect way to solve the problem of running out of Potions and Revives: it’s time for Niantic to introduce Pokemon Centers to the game!. While the popular mobile app features a number of staples from the mainline Pokemon franchise like Great Balls...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Pokemon Unite Badge meaning: All medals explained

After every match in the TiMi Studios MOBA, Trainers are awarded medals. Here is an explanation of the Pokemon Unite Badge meaning and what the accolades give you. If you’ve ever been confused about the medals in Pokemon Unite, you are not alone! The post-match symbols marked next to your Trainer’s name aren’t actually explained in the free-to-play title.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Pokemon Unite Review – Born to be a Winner

It’s honestly a little surprising that Pokemon Unite ends up being pretty damn good. The reveal was universally reviled, and the idea of a new mobile-focused MOBA game for the Chinese and Asian markets isn’t really something that the Pokemon fanbase took to too well. It also didn’t help that the game simply looked cheap and low budget in its initial showings, or that it was hard to tell what a Pokemon MOBA game would even bring to the table in a genre that’s already full of also rans that have struggled to distinguish themselves and make a compelling case for their existence over the course of the last decade.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Pokemon Masters EX adds the ability for Pokemon to Dynamax

To celebrate the two-year anniversary of Pokemon Masters EX for iOS and Android, The Pokemon Company have announced that players today will be able to experience Dynamaxing which is a feature brought forth by Pokemon Sword & Shield on the Nintendo Switch system. Dynamaxing sees a Pokemon’s size change and it also changes the moves of Pokemon while increasing their HP. The Pokemon Company also says that Hop & Zamazenta and Sygna Suit Leon & Eternatus will be making their debut today.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Pokemon UNITE Releases New Greninja "Fashionable Style" Holowear

A new "Fashionable Style" holowear has been released for Greninja in Pokémon UNITE. The holowear drop was announced via the official Pokémon UNITE Twitter account at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 8. It features the Ninja Pokémon, Greninja, wearing a short-sleeve and collared white button-up shirt with a lime green vest that is partially unbuttoned at the bottom. The vest has two five-petal flowers—one yellow on the top with a smaller pink one underneath—pinned to the left lapel.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

When does Pokemon Unite Season 1 end?

The TiMi Studios MOBA’s first season is underway after launching on the Nintendo Switch in July 2021. Here is when Pokemon Unite Season 1 ends. In Pokemon Unite, ranked mode and the battle pass are broken up into seasons. Trainers looking to unlock everything may be wondering when rewards expire.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

How to block goals in Pokemon Unite

In the TiMi Studios MOBA, matches can be won or lost depending on whether a player scoring Aeos Orbs is interrupted. Here is a guide on how to block a goal in Pokemon Unite. While Pokemon Unite pits 10 characters to battle it out against each other, the team that has the most points by the end of the contest is ultimately who wins the match.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Pokemon Unite will add Blissey later this week

The Pokemon Company recently announced that soon new Pokemon Blissey will be added to the new MOBA Pokemon Unite. Blissey, the egg-type Pokemon, will be added to the MOBA game a little later this week according to the official Twitter account of the game. This particular Pokemon is the evolution of the popular Chansey and also a great Supporter battle type that will help others on the battlefield.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Some Pokemon Now Have a New Animation

Trainers, it seems like some Pokemon now have new animation when you first encounter them. Niantic and Pokemon Go changed the encounter animation on certain Pokemon when you first encounter them, or by making them your Buddy and doing the “Play with Buddy” animation. Not all Pokemon have a new...
Video GamesComicBook

PlayStation Plus September Free Games Leak Officially Addressed

Yesterday, the free PlayStation Plus games for September 2021 supposedly leaked. That said, while the leak quickly made the rounds, and while it fooled many PS4 and PS5 gamers, it turns out it wasn't just inaccurate, but fake. Sony has yet to reveal September's free PlayStation Plus games, but a developer on one of the "leaked" games confirmed said game isn't going to be free for PS Plus subscribers next month, and thus, in the process, confirmed the leak was fraudulent.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Pokemon Unite Gets New Patch With Some Updates and A New Pokemon

Pokemon Unite is getting some updates with their latest patch that should fix some bugs and add some modifiers to a couple of battle items along with a brand new Pokemon added to the game. Patch 1.1.1.5 will be going live on Aug. 18, so players may want to update their game once it’s up. These new updates were unveiled on Pokemon Unite’s Twitter feed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy