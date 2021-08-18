Pokemon Unite Adds New Holowear for Snorlax, Eldegoss, and Pikachu
Pokemon Unite has added three new Holowear sets for players to use to dress up their Pokemon. As part of the just-released Balance Patch released earlier today, Pokemon Unite released three new sets of Holowear. "Fashionable Style" Pikachu and Eldegoss Holowear sets were added to the Holowear Shop, while the Berry Style Snorlax Holowear Set was added to the Energy Rewards. The "Fashionable Style" Holowear sets are just skins with no new animations, but the Berry Style Snorlax has an alternative KO animation and movement animation. You can check out all three new Holowears below:comicbook.com
Comments / 0