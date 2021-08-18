Rock Hill Daily Weather Forecast
ROCK HILL, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
