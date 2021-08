(SPRINGFIELD) Farmers previously ineligible for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 (CFAP 2) can now apply for aid thanks to collaboration between the American Farm Bureau Federation, lawmakers, and USDA. Up to $1 billion will be made available to livestock and poultry producers who suffered financial losses from January 1st through December 27th, 2020. Coverage has now been expanded to include chickens, poultry eggs, turkeys, hogs and pigs, ducks, geese, pheasants and quail including eligible breeding stock and eggs of all eligible poultry types produced under contract. Applications are due by October 12th, 2021. Those interested should contact their local County FSA office as soon as possible.