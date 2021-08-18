Cancel
Fargo, ND

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Fargo

Fargo News Alert
 6 days ago

(FARGO, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fargo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fargo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tz2ji_0bV87e5I00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

