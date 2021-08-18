Cancel
Duluth, MN

Weather Forecast For Duluth

Duluth Updates
Duluth Updates
 6 days ago

DULUTH, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESqP5_0bV87cJq00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Duluth, MN
