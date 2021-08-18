Weather Forecast For Duluth
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, August 21
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
