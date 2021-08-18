Weather Forecast For Rochester
ROCHESTER, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, August 21
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0