Concord, NC

Concord Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Concord News Watch
 6 days ago

CONCORD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YL1LT_0bV87Yjo00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Concord News Watch

With Concord News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

