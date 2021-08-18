Concord Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CONCORD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Thursday, August 19 Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of light rain overnight High 92 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



