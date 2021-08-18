Concord Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 19
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
