Fairfield, CA

Fairfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Fairfield News Flash
 6 days ago

FAIRFIELD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESqP5_0bV87V5d00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Haze

    • High 86 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fairfield News Flash

Fairfield News Flash

Fairfield, CA
With Fairfield News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Fairfield, CA
