Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, NC

Jump on Greenville’s rainy forecast today

Posted by 
Greenville Dispatch
Greenville Dispatch
 6 days ago

(GREENVILLE, NC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Greenville Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Greenville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0bV87TKB00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Greenville Dispatch

Greenville Dispatch

Greenville, NC
93
Followers
188
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Greenville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy