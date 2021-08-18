4-Day Weather Forecast For Redding

REDDING, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Haze during the day; while smoke overnight High 88 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, August 19 Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 96 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



