Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Redding, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Redding

Posted by 
Redding News Flash
Redding News Flash
 6 days ago

REDDING, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBAIO_0bV87SRS00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Haze during the day; while smoke overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Redding News Flash

Redding News Flash

Redding, CA
123
Followers
184
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Redding News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redding, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy