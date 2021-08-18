4-Day Weather Forecast For Redding
REDDING, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Haze during the day; while smoke overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 19
Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
