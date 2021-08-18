4-Day Weather Forecast For Provo

PROVO, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 74 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Thursday, August 19 Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 68 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



