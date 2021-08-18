Cancel
Provo, UT

4-Day Weather Forecast For Provo

Provo Post
Provo Post
 6 days ago

Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy smoke overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Provo Post

Provo Post

Provo, UT
With Provo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

