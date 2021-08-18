4-Day Weather Forecast For Manchester
MANCHESTER, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 77 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, August 20
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0