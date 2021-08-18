Cancel
Manchester, NH

4-Day Weather Forecast For Manchester

Manchester Bulletin
Manchester Bulletin
 6 days ago

MANCHESTER, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0bV87NH300

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

