Athens Daily Weather Forecast
ATHENS, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0