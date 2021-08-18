Cancel
Athens, GA

Athens Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Athens Times
Athens Times
 6 days ago

ATHENS, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0je5Mr_0bV87LVb00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

