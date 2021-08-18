Cancel
Elgin, IL

Elgin Daily Weather Forecast

Elgin Updates
date 2021-08-18
 6 days ago

ELGIN, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2idplY_0bV87Kcs00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

