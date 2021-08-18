Elgin Daily Weather Forecast
ELGIN, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
