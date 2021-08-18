Weather Forecast For Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 72 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



