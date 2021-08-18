Cancel
Bethlehem, PA

Rainy Wednesday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Bethlehem News Flash
 6 days ago

(BETHLEHEM, PA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Bethlehem Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bethlehem:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0bV87Hyh00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 72 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

With Bethlehem News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

