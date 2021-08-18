Asheville Weather Forecast
ASHEVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 82 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0