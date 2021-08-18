Daily Weather Forecast For Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 78 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
