Myrtle Beach, SC

Daily Weather Forecast For Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach Times
 6 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0bV87CZ400

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 78 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Myrtle Beach Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

