Toms River, NJ

Toms River Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Toms River Post
Toms River Post
 6 days ago

TOMS RIVER, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0bV87BgL00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 74 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

