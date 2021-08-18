Toms River Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

TOMS RIVER, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 83 °F, low 74 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, August 20 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



