Toms River Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TOMS RIVER, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 83 °F, low 74 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 20
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
