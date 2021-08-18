Weather Forecast For Santa Fe
SANTA FE, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0