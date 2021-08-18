Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Abilene, TX

Weather Forecast For Abilene

Posted by 
Abilene Dispatch
Abilene Dispatch
 6 days ago

ABILENE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0bV874aV00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Abilene Dispatch

Abilene Dispatch

Abilene, TX
106
Followers
191
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Abilene Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Abilene, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy