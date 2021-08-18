Weather Forecast For Abilene

ABILENE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 73 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 74 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 74 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 73 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.