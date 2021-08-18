Yakima Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

YAKIMA, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Haze High 84 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Thursday, August 19 Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 22 mph



Friday, August 20 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



