Daily Weather Forecast For Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
