Daily Weather Forecast For Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 84 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



