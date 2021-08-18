Billings Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

BILLINGS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 62 °F, low 54 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 65 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Friday, August 20 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 76 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



