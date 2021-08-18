Cancel
Billings, MT

Billings Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Billings News Flash
Billings News Flash
 6 days ago

BILLINGS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0bV8703b00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 62 °F, low 54 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Billings News Flash

Billings News Flash

Billings, MT
With Billings News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

