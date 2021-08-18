Billings Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BILLINGS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 62 °F, low 54 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 65 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, August 20
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
