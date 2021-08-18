Daily Weather Forecast For Odessa

ODESSA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 72 °F 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 71 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



