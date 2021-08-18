Daily Weather Forecast For Odessa
ODESSA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 71 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
