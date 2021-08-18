Cancel
Joliet, IL

Joliet Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Joliet Dispatch
Joliet Dispatch
 6 days ago

JOLIET, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05brNq_0bV86xZe00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Joliet Dispatch

Joliet Dispatch

Joliet, IL
