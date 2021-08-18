Daily Weather Forecast For Victorville
VICTORVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny then areas of blowing dust during the day; while areas of blowing dust then mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Thursday, August 19
Patchy smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
