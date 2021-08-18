Daily Weather Forecast For Victorville

VICTORVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Sunny then areas of blowing dust during the day; while areas of blowing dust then mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 40 mph



Thursday, August 19 Patchy smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 90 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.