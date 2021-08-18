Take advantage of Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Santa Maria

(SANTA MARIA, CA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Santa Maria Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Santa Maria:

Wednesday, August 18 Slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 68 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, August 19 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 72 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Friday, August 20 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 70 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 68 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



