Cedar Rapids, IA

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Cedar Rapids

Posted by 
Cedar Rapids Digest
Cedar Rapids Digest
 6 days ago

(CEDAR RAPIDS, IA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cedar Rapids:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZhxJ_0bV86m6t00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Cedar Rapids Digest

Cedar Rapids Digest

Cedar Rapids, IA
With Cedar Rapids Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

