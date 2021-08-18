Columbia Daily Weather Forecast
COLUMBIA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 19
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
