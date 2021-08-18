South Bend Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SOUTH BEND, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
