South Bend, IN

South Bend Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

South Bend Digest
 6 days ago

SOUTH BEND, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DedfZ_0bV86bOu00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

South Bend Digest

South Bend, IN
With South Bend Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

