South Bend Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SOUTH BEND, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 83 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 19 Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



