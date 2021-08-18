Cancel
Melbourne, FL

Melbourne Daily Weather Forecast

Melbourne News Watch
 6 days ago

MELBOURNE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0bV86Yhb00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 79 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

With Melbourne News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

