Springfield, IL

Springfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Springfield Updates
Springfield Updates
 6 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hESeH_0bV86SPF00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Springfield Updates

Springfield Updates

Springfield, IL
With Springfield Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
