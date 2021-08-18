Springfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SPRINGFIELD, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
